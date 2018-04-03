Your April 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The volunteer search effort for missing West Kelowna resident, Lawrence Hamilton, has come to an end.

For the time being, Vernon has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

An unsuccessful grant application means the city will be borrowing more to fund the proposed Ross Street underpass in Salmon Arm

Willowbrook residents amp up call for help as they have been working tirelessly for more than a week to contain flooding in the community

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions today with a high of 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon. High of 8 C.

