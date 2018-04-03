Your April 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The volunteer search effort for missing West Kelowna resident, Lawrence Hamilton, has come to an end.

For the time being, Vernon has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

An unsuccessful grant application means the city will be borrowing more to fund the proposed Ross Street underpass in Salmon Arm

Willowbrook residents amp up call for help as they have been working tirelessly for more than a week to contain flooding in the community

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions today with a high of 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon. High of 8 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen trapped in Los Angeles pipe for 12 hours
Next story
Horgan proposes changes to protect manufactured home owners

Just Posted

Volunteer search for West Kelowna man ends

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

Business increasing in Lake Country

More home-based businesses are moving to the district and commercial development is expanding

Women in Business: Corie Griffiths works to sell a region

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission focusses on developing, attracting business

Rediscover Rutland: URBA excited for development

What’s happening in Rutland? Plenty to get excited about

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Your April 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Fundraiser set up for deceased South Okanagan construction worker

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Your Kelowna

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Emergency alerts coming to B.C. cell phones

Province to roll out wireless warning system April 6

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Berard’s OT goal gives Powell River game three win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Horgan proposes changes to protect manufactured home owners

The province is increasing security for owners of manufactured homes by increasing the compensation

Matthew Good gives flawless and emotional performance in Kelowna

“I was worried. I’m so glad he made it — what a trouper.”

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

Most Read