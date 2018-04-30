Your April 30 Morning Brief

Historically high snow levels and rain events have created a number of flooding issues across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Intense flooding has also triggered an all-hands-on-deck situation in Cache Creek were flooding has poured onto the town’s streets.
An Alberta man was struck and killed by a flat-deck truck on a B.C. Highway Saturday.
In Kelowna, the flooding preparation of Mill Creek watch continues.
The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling cloudy conditions this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 16.
Tomorrow we’re also looking at cloudy condition with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High 17.
