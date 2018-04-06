Your April 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Shuswap grandmother is in the news for taking a stand in Vancouver on the pipeline issues

With water levels on the rise in the North Okanagan, the Regional District is temporarily closing nearby trails.

Check out part two of our new feature series, OKANAGAN INCORRECTIONAL, on site now.

Don’t miss our Friday feature on local sports hero and inspiration Bruce Cook.

Endless class and mind-bending goals — that’s what Vancouver Canucks fans say they love and will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for rainy conditions this morning followed by clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with periods of rain all day. High of 9 C.

