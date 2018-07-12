Your comments on how Vancouver Career College cut its courses due to a homeless shelter

The Kelowna college listed safety concerns for its students as a reason for closure

Residents were passionate about our story on the how Vancouver Career College is cutting courses after homeless shelter remains in Kelowna.

Here are some of your comments from the Capital News Facebook page:

Dave Stringer

Sadly the homeless appear to have taken over a good portion of the business core. Time for the city hall & the RCMP to get tough!

Bren Witt

I feel that it’s time for the City, Province, Justices and the RCMP to get tough with these people – they are beginning to think they have all the rights and the business owners, and other citizens have none.

Heidi Adhofer

So unfair to downtown businesses and people associated with them. Provide shelter for those in need but not downtown.

Doug Mehus

If they don’t like the much-needed homeless shelter, why don’t they relocate yet again? They used to be in Lululemon’s space, then they contracted their space and were just above Lululemon. They also moved to another location before this space, but I can’t remember where it was. I have to think…are they using the Cornerstone homeless shelter as a scapegoat for their declining enrollment due to their high costs relative to publicly-subsidized post-secondary institutions such as Okanagan College? Also, on the private college side, we have Sprott Shaw, which likely has better enrollment numbers than this one.


