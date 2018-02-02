Your Feb. 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Canadian Culinary Championships event for 2018 has brought together 11 chefs from across Canada to compete in the biggest national competition for Canadian chefs.

Like many other regions, the Shuswap is concerned with the approaching legalization of marijuana.

A royal tradition in Vernon has crowned two new leaders.

Team B.C. didn’t open the Championship Pool play quite the way they wanted to yesterday.

They start as puppies just like any others, but then they turn into an extra layer of combat against perpetrators – and in some cases an extra layer of protection for police officers.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with Periods of snow beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Snow mixed with rain early this afternoon. High of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.