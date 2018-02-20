Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

In its first provincial budget in 16 years, the B.C. NDP is focusing on childcare spaces, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums. Check our Top 10 B.C. Budget Highlights on site now.

Despite a strong recommendation against the proposal by city staff, Kelowna council has approved a development permit to allow a 33-storey hotel/condo tower on the downtown lakeshore.

Big White officials are concerned with a growing number of complaints about the highway that links the resort to its most significant client base – the lower Mainland.

Canadians woke up Wednesday to news of two new medals.

Canada sat third in the medal standings after 12 days of medal competition with 21 (Nine gold, five silver, seven bronze). Norway leads with 33 (13 gold), followed by Germany with 24 (12 gold).

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for increasing cloudiness today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High today of -7 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5 C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read