Your Jan. 15 Morning Brief

Motorists should be wary heading out on the mountain highways today as dense fog sitting over higher elevations is being described as “pea soup”.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a day time break-and-enter turned violent Sunday in Falkland.

Over 300 die-hard competitors battled the strain of fatigue and exertion Saturday in the fifth annual Okanagan Valley Throwdown at the South Okanagan Events Centre

And, two Scouts Canada youth received the flight of a lifetime on Sunday.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with some sun in higher elevations above the valley cloud. Fog patches are expected to dissipate near noon with temperatures steady near zero throughout the day

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning with a risk of freezing rain and a high of plus 3

