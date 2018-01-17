Your Jan. 18 Morning Brief

The man accused in the shocking triple murder of his wife and two daughters in Kelowna before Christmas is scheduled to make another court appearance at the Kelowna courthouse today.

Jacob Forman, 34, is charged with three counts of second degree murder in the death of Clara Forman and their two young daughters.

Rumours are swirling that B.C. is about to be blanketed in white.

During the day Wednesday, residents questioned one another on reports that this weekend the province will be hit with a whopping amount of snow — possibly the most on the planet.

A controversial marijuana dispensary has packed up it’s old location in Penticton and moved to a new joint in Okanagan Falls.

The wait is over for voters in Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has finally called a byelection for the riding vacated by former premier and Liberal leader Christy Clark when she quit politics last August. The vote will be held Feb. 14—Valentine’s Day.

Penticton residents will have another chance to get involved in the Official Community Plan in January and this time, they will do all of the talking.

The planned ExpOCP begins today, a multi-day exposition where residents can share their views on the future of the City.

And, B.C.is out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters.

The weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a few showers ending this morning with winds up to 20km/h this afternoon and a high of 7 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 4 C.

