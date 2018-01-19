Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Hwy. 1 is closed in both directions south of Ashcroft after a rock slide Thursday afternoon forced crews to close the highway for more than 24 hours for cleanup.

A tweet stating the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars tournament may not happen this September has upset one of the Penticton organizers.

A homeless community is struggling after a roadside camp was decommissioned Thursday beside Highway 97 across from the Vernon Toyota on 48th Avenue.

The Okanagan Valley is reportedly a major contributor to why B.C. is among the worst provinces across Canada for protecting wetland habitat.

The new Okanagan Falls pot shop, formerly from Penticton, was vandalized just a week after opening

It’s cute, it’s furry but isn’t all that cuddly. Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat taking a stroll through his yard in Vernon.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling cloudy conditions all day with a high of 2 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions in the morning, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 4 C.

