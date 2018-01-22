Your Jan. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

One lane of the Coquihalla has been reopened as crews worked through the night to deal with both a rock slide and a vehicle incident.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla for the third day in a row.

Kelowna RCMP made four arrests as they continue to investigate two separate and “bizarrely related” crimes carried out in Kelowna.

The East Indian Meat Market in Osoyoos is “a total loss” after a fire Sunday evening.

Search and rescue teams had a busy day on Sunday as they successfully brought home four people who’d been reported lost in the backcountry around Rossland.

The founder of Kelowna charity Mamas for Mamas says she has a new lease on life and is vowing to move full steam ahead with her organization.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a 30 per cent chance of rain showers early this afternoon and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon and a high of 2 C.

