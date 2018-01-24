Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 today and tonight.

Kelowna-based Flair Airlines has plans to change the aviation industry in this country—and they’re looking for support from the Okanagan to do it.

The Scotties aren’t just an opportunity to watch some great curling, they’re a chance to gain exposure for both the sport and host city Penticton.

Coldstream’s mayor would like to see a couple of issues addressed in the proposed Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park management planning process.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon and a high of 3 C.

Lake Country woman critical after Kelowna crash

A single vehicle accident in Kelowna has sent a Lake Country woman to KGH

Aqua development clears new hurdle

“I recognize the community is divided on this.”

Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Rocky Mountain Fitness donated $5,000 to the Gospel Mission

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Lake Country residents interests lies with roads and a pool

Residents gave their input at the 2018 budget open house Tuesday

Three for Steele as Warriors shutout Express

West Kelowna blanks Coquitlam Tuesday at Royal LePage Place

Kelowna’s community calendar

Some upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

