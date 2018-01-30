Your Jan. 30 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in early January.

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter whose licence was suspended for failing a breathalyzer test — and they’re going to have pay for that decision.

As teams inch closer to the round of eight, Thursday and Friday, clear leaders of each pool are starting to separate from the pack at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Schools are open and busses are running in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a high of 4 C.

Central Okanagan students encouraged to be resilient

Annual Living Library event encourages students by hearing the stories of others

West Kelowna firefighter dismissed without just cause, rules judge

A provincial court judge has ruled that the District of West Kelowna did not have cause in 2013 to dismiss a firefighter

West Kelowna pot shops back in court

West Kelowna fines dispensaries $1,000 per day for remaining open after shut down order

Smoking materials smoulder at Kelowna General Hospital

“The seat of the fire proved difficult to access but was extinguished quickly.”

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Victoria grocery store employees file suit against ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges a former employee videotaped them in the washroom and shared photos on the internet

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

Kamloops Mounties seek woman passing fake US$50 bills

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a woman who changes her appearance while passing off phoney US$50 bills.

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Province proposes more regulations for oil transport, spill response

Government looks to increase restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail

Halifax council debates immediate removal of Edward Cornwallis statue

Days after Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq chiefs called for the statue to be taken down, councillors debate city’s controversial founder

Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at the Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics

