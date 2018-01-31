Your Jan. 31 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Kelowna resident that is selling his home out of frustration, due to a neighbourhood dispute, has since taken down a sign that got him a lot of attention online.

Sex, dancing and love are the key ingredients to a long life, says a Kelowna woman who celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.

Like many tow truck drivers, Salmon Arm’s Ben Honcoop has had more close calls that he should have as he felt the rush of wind hit his coveralls as the cars sped by.

Wednesday is the last day of round-robin play as teams jostle to be in the top four in their respective pool at the Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions today with a high of 4 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a high of 2 C.

100 year old shares secret to longevity

Kelowna resident Fernande Bertrand celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday

One too many close calls: Tow truck driver speaks out

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Canada’s top chefs convene in Kelowna

Eleven chefs will compete for gold as they participate in three events over BC Feb. 2 - 3

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Former B.C. government aide to be sentenced over vote-getting scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money

