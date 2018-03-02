Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley, established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man with links to Salmon Arm who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner in January.

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

A horrific sight along a usually picturesque walking route has one West Kelowna woman calling for change.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple is a place of sanctuary and camaraderie for the Sikh community in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of flurries this morning changing to rain showers this morning. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking cloudy conditions all day with a high of 1 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Children’s festival to be held in Lake Country
Next story
All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

Just Posted

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Groundbreaking for major Kelowna development

Mission Group breaks ground on ELLA as Kelowna begins new era

Kelowna casino re-opens under new name

Playtime Casino Kelowna underwent a $3.6 million refurbishing and re-branding

Goose cull alarms West Kelowna woman

Local woman calls for change in cull practices

UPDATE: Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

All of Prince Rupert on backup power after avalanche causes outage

The coastal city will be on a backup generator until BC Hydro can make repairs

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Snowfall warning from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Most Read