Your March 1 Morning Brief

Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley, established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man with links to Salmon Arm who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner in January.

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

A horrific sight along a usually picturesque walking route has one West Kelowna woman calling for change.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple is a place of sanctuary and camaraderie for the Sikh community in Kelowna

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of flurries this morning changing to rain showers this morning. High of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking cloudy conditions all day with a high of 1 C.

