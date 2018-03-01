Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team – Air Rescue One – was needed to help a seriously injured snowmobiler in the mountains east of Lumby Wednesday.

A bearded and orange-clad Curtis Wayne Sagmoen sat hunched over in a chair throughout his bail hearing.

The Central Okanagan school board has adopted a grade reconfiguration plan for Westside schools that will take effect in September.

A group of Okanagan men jumped into action this week to ensure a deer didn’t meet her demise in the icy waters of Okanagan Lake.

The Kelowna BC SPCA is working hard to accommodate the 20 dogs in their care after cruelty investigation officers seized the animals last week from a property in Williams Lake.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for flurries this morning changing to a few rain showers later this morning. High of 5 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a flurries at first, changing to a few rain showers in the morning. High of 5 C.

