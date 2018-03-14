Your March 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

West Kelowna city council says the province’s new speculation tax will hurt all its residents, not just those who the tax is aimed at.

A Sicamous man is gaining some attention for his attempts to contact extraterrestrial life in the Shuswap

A Kelowna house fire that claimed a life early Tuesday morning has been deemed accidental.

A Penticton mother is sharing a story of heartbreak after she lost her son last year to an overdose.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and high of 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. High of 8 C.

