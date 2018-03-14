Your March 14 Morning Brief

West Kelowna city council says the province’s new speculation tax will hurt all its residents, not just those who the tax is aimed at.
A Sicamous man is gaining some attention for his attempts to contact extraterrestrial life in the Shuswap
A Kelowna house fire that claimed a life early Tuesday morning has been deemed accidental.
A Penticton mother is sharing a story of heartbreak after she lost her son last year to an overdose.
The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and high of 8 C.
Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. High of 8 C.
