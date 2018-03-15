Your March 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

New assault charges have been laid against Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, whose parents’ farm in Silver Creek was subject to excavation where the remains of Traci Genereaux were found.

Jurors in a second degree murder trial in Kelowna were told Waylon Percy Jackson initiated and escalated the violent conflict that ended his life two years ago.

Three Vernon members of a notorious criminal organization, The Greeks, have lost appeals for their murder convictions.

The housing crunch is impacting staffing levels at provincial addiction centre near Keremeos.

The Kelowna Rockets will soon have another red, white and black banner to hoist to the rafters of Prospera Place.

The Okanagan Hockey Academy female varsity team are Canadian Sport School Hockey League champions after defeating the Delta Hockey Academy 1-0.

Three Penticton Vees players were voted as league all-stars.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for patches of fog this morning then a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 8 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 9 C.

Just Posted

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

Wife of slain Kelowna man cried out for him to stop fighting

“Stop you’re going to kill him,” she yelled out.

School board rejects Westside grade reconfiguration delay

Grade adjustments to proceed in September 2018

B.C.’s new speculation tax could delay massive Kelowna hotel project

Developer says timing of 33-storey tower will be pushed back if tax, or ‘spectre of tax,’ remains

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

Arson suspected remanded in custody

Woman facing four counts in connection with suspicious fires in Armstrong

Rockets teams flying high heading to BC’s

Kelowna midget tier 1 team is in Fort St. John for B.C. Hockey provincials, bantams in Nanaimo

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Independent panel to review fracking impact in B.C.

Panel will study effects on earthquakes and water quality

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea

Needles killer frightened many in our town: B.C. author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

