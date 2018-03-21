Your March 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

An enthusiastic reception greeted 17-year-old Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie at the Kelowna International Airport this week.

As a student with Down syndrome, Kayla Baldwin is like a lot of Grade 6 students in her Kelowna elementary school.

Finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains a fascinating and mysterious journey in which the stakes are incredibly high.

A surge in the polls has the BC Conservative party picturing representatives elected to Victoria in the next election.

There is a biting irony in a Yiddish saying that seems all too true in the mind of well known Penticton man baker whose world has been turned upside down after he was diagnosed with ALS.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon and a High 11 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at showers all day with winds gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBCO students experience homelessness
Next story
Police say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Just Posted

UBCO students experience homelessness

Kelowna - Students collect donations for H.O.P.E. Outreach and live outside for five days

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Kelowna is sweeping up what winter has left behind

City of Kelowna goes into street sweeping.

Cure for Alzheimer’s disease remains elusive

Complexity of the brain still defies discovery of drug treatment

Possible federal funding put forward to fight invasive mussels

Increased funding for the Okanagan’s effort to stop zebra and quagga mussels

Your March 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

DeHart: Meet the largest VW dealership in the Interior

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart talks about local business in her weekly column

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Star Gazing: The first spiral galaxies

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles and Powell River Kings close to advancing

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

VSO to perform ‘Star Wars’ music while 1977 movie plays on big screen

Three shows for the classic at iconic Orpheum Theatre this summer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Let the 16-year-old vote!

Kelowna letter-writer says young people should be able to vote

Most Read