Your March 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Winter weather will return to higher elevations across B.C. this afternoon.

Was Chad Alphonse defending himself from a potentially deadly attack or was he angry and aiming to kill two years ago when he stabbed his friend? A Kelowna jury is set to decide.

While Kelowna and West Kelowna have already made their speculation tax fears well known, Penticton is also concerned it may be extended to them.

The B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division semifinals are now best-of-three affairs, following hometown wins by the Wenatchee Wild and the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday.

The City of Salmon Arm will be celebrating Natalie Wilkie’s accomplishments at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics with a parade through the downtown area on Friday.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner. A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of showers all day with winds gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 8 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 6 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.