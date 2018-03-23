Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A heavy rainstorm overnight caused some flooding issues throughout the Okanagan Valley, starting in Okanagan Falls and Naramata.

The Heavy rainfall also caused flooding Thursday night on Lower Glenrosa Road.

Thousands woke up in the dark Friday morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

On the eve of his trial in the United States, Colin Martin, a 46-year-old convicted drug smuggler from the Shuswap, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for operating a drug ring that flew marijuana and other drugs into Washington state and returned with cocaine to sell in B.C.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident that may be in the Vernon area.

A group of Penticton high school students got to test their firefighter instincts Thursday morning, tackling their first (simulated) dumpster fires.

For all you dog lovers out there, it’s National Puppy Day! Send us the best shots of your furry best friend and we will feature them in a post later today! Click the Contact tab at the top of the site to send them in.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for some sunshine, but mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. High 6 C.

