Your March 26 Morning Brief

Kelowna residents gathered at Stuart Park Sunday to participate in the 4th annual Peace Walk.

Based on weather forecasts and stream flow information from Environment Canada, the City of Vernon says it is not anticipating any immediate threat of significant flooding.

The province says it’s “very disappointed” by a Federal Court of Appeal decision to not hear its Trans Mountain pipeline appeal.

Marijuana legalization was top of mind for the Sicamous mayor after attending the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Mayors’ Caucus Spring session.

Rural Osoyoos domestic water customers will be under a boil water notice for up to seven months, effective April 1.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning or rain this afternoon and a high of 7 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance showers and a high of 10 C.

