Your March 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Willowbrook resident is claiming inaction from the province, as his community continues to deal with flooding this week.

A Kelowna official says it’s a “waiting game” for the city when it comes to what has been described as a slow-motion mudslide threatening a business at the foot of Knox Mountain.

Property manager Grant McCulloch decided to call in the pros to get to the root of a storm drain problem at the Osoyoos condominium complex he looks after last week.

The City of Penticton hosted an Affordable Housing Forum yesterday, gathering experts and stakeholders for an exchange of ideas.

Vernon Morning Star sports editor Kevin Mitchell laced a pair of skates and tried a new unique treadmill in Vernon.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a high of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

