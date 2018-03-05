Your March 5 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A snowmobiler suffering from a heart attack was rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue at Graystokes Provincial Park Sunday afternoon.

With a winter heavy with precipitation this year you might be fed up with the snow but local wineries are not, the blanket of white stuff has been keeping the vines safe to produce healthy grapes.

The Nickel Plate Nordic Centre in Hedley is one of three Nordic centres chosen to offer the Spirit North program for the first time in B.C.

A weekend of bantam hockey action kicked off March 3 at the Shaw Centre as the Salmon Arm Greyhounds faced off against the Nelson Leafs in one of the first matches of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) Bantam Rec tournament.

One of the largest and longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest says ticket sales are more than double what they were at this time last year.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip
Next story
Newly developed 3D printed tissues could advance cancer research

Just Posted

Kelowna civic award finalists to be named today

City staff will unveil the finalists for the April 26 awards at today’s council meeting

COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

Getting the ‘low down’ at Lake Country school

School news video produced by Grade 5s at Davidson Road Elementary

Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

We say, “One of these films is worth seeing.”

Women in Business: Empowerment and confidence through fitness

Kickboxing gym provides women in Kelowna with physical and mental benefits

Your March 5 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Newly developed 3D printed tissues could advance cancer research

UBC Okanagan prof. says the technique is a valuable new tool

54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

Tickets moving quickly for Okanagan Fest of Ale

The annual Okanagan Fest of Ale will take place in Penticton on April 13 and 14

Impaired driver arrested on TransCanada Highway

A man being pursued by RCMP came to a rough stop this… Continue reading

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Most Read