Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Today, Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates her 109th birthday, becoming one of the region’s longest-lived residents.

The kind ladies of McLeese Lake were greeted by a warm, tearful welcome in the parking lot of the Kelowna BC SPCA Monday.

Tugging at your personal heart strings and pressure to respond to inquiries immediately are two of the favourite tactics scammers use – and they tend to target the senior population.

When people think about careers in the wine industry, it’s often the winemaker or the sommelier that come to mind. But long before the sommelier can put their expert knowledge to use, helping you pick out the perfect wine for your meal, there is a chain of career professionals working to bring that grape from vineyard to table.

If you’re looking for a new start through education or employment visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on Monday, March 12 at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the day and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly sunny conditions, increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. High of 4 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your March 5 Morning Brief
Next story
UPDATE: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Just Posted

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Regional district tax hike could be on the way for Kelowna

While Kelowna owners will pay slightly more, small decreases will be seen elsewhere

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

Star Gazing: A non-magnetic Earth?

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

PM and Trump talk: U.S. in hurry for NAFTA deal, using tariff threat as leverage

rime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump about the threat of tariffs

Warriors pushed to edge in BCHL playoffs

Trail leads West Kelowna 3-0 in Interior Division series with Game 4 tonight at LePage Place

Most Read