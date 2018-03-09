Your March 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The Coquihalla is now open in both directions, following an overnight closure between and Hope and Merritt.

This morning, the Kamloops RCMP were able to recover the body that was found in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill on Wednesday.

Details are limited but there has been a second fire in as many nights in the same block on an Armstrong road.

Kelowna’s Police Services building has temporarily gone to the dogs, and it has everyone smiling.

Turns out, Salmon Arm city politics are more interesting than they might appear at first glance.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for showers ending this morning then clearing. Winds up to 20 km/h today and a high of 6 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at sunshine all day with a high of 8 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.