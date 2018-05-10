Your May 10 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed this morning.

East of this flood, mitigation work has some Twin Lakes residents optimistic.

Bulman Road is flooded in Kelowna as Mill Creek overflowed.

RCMP say a body was recovered from Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening.

RCMP also released yesterday evening that this week’s Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo may all be linked.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 16 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions, clearing in the afternoon with a high of high 21 C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.