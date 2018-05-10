Your May 10 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed this morning.

East of this flood, mitigation work has some Twin Lakes residents optimistic.

Bulman Road is flooded in Kelowna as Mill Creek overflowed.

RCMP say a body was recovered from Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening.

RCMP also released yesterday evening that this week’s Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo may all be linked.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 16 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions, clearing in the afternoon with a high of high 21 C.

KGH emergency department on lock-down after threats uttered

Police were called this morning

Water runs rapidly, flows over Parkinson bike trail and courts

Kelowna is still under a state of emergency

Kelowna students run to help provide water for Africans

Kelowna students raise money to help provide clean drinking water in Ethiopia

Another record-breaking year for construction may be in Kelowna’s future

Kelowna’s housing market is on the rise

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

