Your May 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Kelowna based KF Aerospace has joined a Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada.

The Province says it has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches.

A Kelowna man says an inflatable soccer dome is an unwelcome neighbour.

A Kelowna business owner is the first to announce a Kelowna council run.

A boil water notice is now in effect for the Sorrento water system.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 20 C.

