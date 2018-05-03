Your May 3 Morning Brief

Kelowna based KF Aerospace has joined a Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada.
The Province says it has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches.
A Kelowna man says an inflatable soccer dome is an unwelcome neighbour.
A Kelowna business owner is the first to announce a Kelowna council run.
A boil water notice is now in effect for the Sorrento water system.
The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24 C.
Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 20 C.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.