Your May 3 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Kelowna based KF Aerospace has joined a Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada.

The Province says it has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches.

A Kelowna man says an inflatable soccer dome is an unwelcome neighbour.

A Kelowna business owner is the first to announce a Kelowna council run.

A boil water notice is now in effect for the Sorrento water system.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at increasing cloudiness in the morning. High 20 C.

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers take home awards

The Kelowna program won awards during an annual training symposium

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

KF Aerospace joins Montreal-based company to create in SkyAlyne Canada

Companies partner to cement leadership in military pilot and aircrew training in Canada

Inflatable soccer dome an unwelcome neighbour, says Kelowna man

The indoor soccer facility in Rutland has become an unwelcome neighbour for a local artist

Kelowna business owner first to announce council run

Loyal Wooldridge made the announcement tonight at a Sandhill Winery

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Man accused of yet another violent incident at Okanagan jail

Afshin Ighani accused of assaulting a peace officer in March, following alleged stabbings last year

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

