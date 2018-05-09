Your May 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Heavy Rain is causing major issues up and down the valley this morning, starting with another washout and closure of Westside Road.

At least five to 10 centimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night which is triggering concerns throughout the region, and more rain is in the forecast.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is close to its financial goal.

The South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomed Bad Company recently.

The past has been reborn in the Shuswap as the Salmon Arm Observer’s 111-year-old history is preserved.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 16 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 16 C.

