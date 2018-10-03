Your morning news in 90

Check out the top headlines in the Okanagan- Shuswap for Oct. 3, 2019

The city council of Lake country has made the first steps in providing more affordable housing.

It’s currently created a non-binding agreement to work towards an affordable housing project that would see up to 200 units on Jensen and Hill Roads.

The plan for the property is to construct a 109 unit development consisting of 24 row house units and an 85 unit apartment building to house families

——-

Enderby and District Curling Centre has been named Curl BC’s 2018 Curling Club of the Year. To celebrate the honour, the club will host a community open house Saturday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cake and coffee will be served. Enderby and District Curling Club has a membership of approximately 120 active curlers.

————

Country singer Aaron Pritchett is coming to Penticton for a special concert, helping raise funds for the Youth Resource Centre.

All proceeds from the concert will be going towards the Futures Start Here fundraising campaign for renovating the main floor of the Youth Resource Centre, 501 Main St., and opening Foundry Penticton.

———

The federal government will not appeal the court decision that tore up cabinet approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and is appointing former Supreme Court justice Frank Lacobucci to oversee a new round of consultations with Indigenous communities.

Most Read