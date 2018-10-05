Your morning news in 90

Morning news update for the Okanagan-Shuswap on Oct. 5, 2018

A student at UBC Okanagan is alleging she was raped last Friday while on campus.

The student told police and a friend, that friend took action and contacted the Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office to raise awareness.

This past Wednesday the young woman set up a booth in the courtyard Wednesday at the UBC Okanagan campus handing out buttons, t-shirts and talking to students about why it is important to raise their voices against sexual violence.

——

A Kelowna company is the first in Canada to earn certification from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for its manufactured cannabis extraction equipment.

Vitalis Extraction Technology is marketing its product and manufacturing base beyond just Canada, to the U.S., South America and Europe.

——

A recent report out of the Central Okanagan is claiming there are more than 18,000 feral cats in the area.

In places like Olalla and parts of Osoyoos there are entire populations of feral cats listed as an invasive species in Australia.

A Penticton-based AlleyCATS Alliance is now working to rescue, rehabilitate and where possible, adopt out feral and orphaned cats and kittens.

——

It’s Fashion Friday, this week is all about how to care for your skin while on the go.

Our very own Kim XO Canadian stylist gives you the inside scoop on keeping your skin healthy this fall season, especially if you’re someone who has a busy schedule.

Kim brings on her very own makeup artist to let you know about skincare essentials in this episode.

