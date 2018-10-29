Your morning news in 90

Find out what is making headlines this morning, Oct. 29.

A pair of puppies are safe and sound, thanks to Mission Search and Rescue.

The two dogs were rescued from a cliff in the Lower Mainland after residents were concerned about howling coming from the area, a few days ago.

Finding lost animals isn’t part of search and rescues duties.

Steep terrain provided a challenge for search and rescue crews; however the dogs were saved Sunday afternoon.

The owners have yet to be found.

The community of West Kelowna came together yesterday to fundraise Glenrosa Elementary School’s parental advisory committee after more than $20,000 stolen was stolen from the PAC’s bank account.

The event included a silent auction filled with donations as high as $5,000 from local businesses.

There are two investigations pending right now into the stolen funds however no more information is being provided.

Construction has started on 26-units of affordable rental homes for independent seniors in Okanagan Falls

The three-storey apartment building will contain 24 one-bedroom units and a pair of two-bedroom units.

The province is providing $5,9 million grant and $1.3 million in interim construction financing for this project.

