Your morning news in 90

Find out what is making headlines this morning, Oct. 29.

Here is what is making headlines in the Okanagan for Oct. 29.

A pair of puppies are safe and sound, thanks to Mission Search and Rescue.

The two dogs were rescued from a cliff in the Lower Mainland after residents were concerned about howling coming from the area, a few days ago.

Finding lost animals isn’t part of search and rescues duties.

Steep terrain provided a challenge for search and rescue crews; however the dogs were saved Sunday afternoon.

The owners have yet to be found.

The community of West Kelowna came together yesterday to fundraise Glenrosa Elementary School’s parental advisory committee after more than $20,000 stolen was stolen from the PAC’s bank account.

The event included a silent auction filled with donations as high as $5,000 from local businesses.

There are two investigations pending right now into the stolen funds however no more information is being provided.

Construction has started on 26-units of affordable rental homes for independent seniors in Okanagan Falls

The three-storey apartment building will contain 24 one-bedroom units and a pair of two-bedroom units.

The province is providing $5,9 million grant and $1.3 million in interim construction financing for this project.

Keep your dogs safe this Halloween
Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

PHOTOS: Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Are you daring enough to do this?

Judicial recount in Peachland mayoral race gets underway today

Challenger Harry Gough and incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin are tied with 804 votes each

Glenrosa Elementary fundraiser wins groundswell of community support

After more than $20,000 was stolen from the PAC bank account the community rallied together

Keep your dogs safe this Halloween

Dog-friendly Trick or Treating

Class of West K looks to make a difference through play

The new centre for learning and academic support services to children who have been diagnosed with autism or ADHD

Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Blue Moon Marquee to perform in Vernon Nov. 13, Kelowna Nov. 14

Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Penticton’s new black box theatre offers preview with Terrible Temptations

South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death

Charges have been filed against the man involved in an April 2017 shooting in Penticton

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

