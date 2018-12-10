Your morning news in 90: Dec. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Some parts of B.C. could pay as much as $68 more for natural gas next year, according to a statement from FortisBC.

RCMP in Penticton are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, 40-year-old Jeremy Lane Bauer.

What do you do with the charred remains of a 147-year-old wooden heritage building badly damaged by fire?

If you are Kelowna city council, you spend $29,000 to build a temporary roof over what’s left of the structure to protect during the winter.

Nearly a month after his last appearance in Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is back before the courts on all three Vernon files this week.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.