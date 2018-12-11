Your morning news in 90: Dec. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway as Environment Canada is calling for between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow.

A beloved member of Sicamous’ snowmobile community is dead following a tragic accident on Queest Mountain.

Public consultation on the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen has been launched.

And check out our feature from Barry Gerding about how seniors injured from falls are placing a massive cost burden on our health care system, and how figures will only get worse as baby boomers continue to age.

