Your morning news in 90: Dec. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Another day, another winter weather warning. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers the Okanagan and all connected mountain passes.

Kelowna city council has settled on a 4.43 per cent provisional property tax increase for 2019.

The past came alive at a special ceremony at UBC Okanagan.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she explains why she is all about changing up your beauty routine.

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke
Choppy waters for Kelowna lakefront development

Choppy waters for Kelowna lakefront development

Mission Group looking for new investment partner for Aqua project

Update: Crash stalls traffic on Benvoulin, vehicle flipped on its side

Early reports from the scene note traffic is backed up in both directions along Benvoulin near Byrns Road.

West Kelowna Warriors looking for first win against Merritt

The Warriors host the Merritt Centennials Friday night

Kelowna housing prices expected to fall

Expect the market to return to balanced conditions.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Trapped B.C. crash survivor celebrates second chance at life

“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Cold weather is expected to wallop the valley

