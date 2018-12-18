Your morning news in 90: Dec. 18, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Periods of heavy snowfall will continue for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today.

Highway 3 is also under a snowfall warning from Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

A company with a Shuswap connection is named in an ongoing investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission.

The BCSC is currently investigating what it calls one of the most expansive alleged trading schemes in the organization’s history, involving 11 separate companies and a large group of people and firms identified as consultants.

Modern data monitoring has begun to allow retailers to crack down on perceived abuses of their item return policies.

A deadly bus crash that united a hockey-mad country in grief and spurred people to leave sticks on porches from coast to coast has been selected as Canada’s News Story of the Year.

The legalization of recreational cannabis in October came in a close second with 51 votes.

