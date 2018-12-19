Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018

Drivers in British Columbia’s southern Interior are facing challenging conditions on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as a winter storm warning remains in effect with about 35 centimetres of snow blanketing the route since Monday night.
One of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s youngest officers has been applauded for his efforts.
And speaking of successful K9 takedowns, an RCMP dog in the Similkameen tracked down a suspect in the bush near Coalmont last week, and then rewarded himself by stealing a chicken dinner from a camper in the area.
Are you looking forward to a white Christmas? You better keep dreaming.
Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt said the end is in sight to the mild weather, which means that daytime highs will reach about -1 C and the lows will fall to -6 C, but that’s the biggest change to come.
