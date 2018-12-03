Your morning news in 90 – Dec. 3

News from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Early Monday morning, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques blasted through the skies over Kazakhstan in what appeared to be a seamless launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket bound for the International Space Station.

The 48-year-old doctor and astronaut lifted along side both an astronaut from NASA and another from the Russian Space Agency.

It was the first manned Russian rocket launch since a dramatic aborted Soyuz failure in October.

—-

There is only five more days to get to submit your vote on how B.C.’s elections should work.

If you did not get a ballot head to your nearest Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office with some government identification and ask for your ballot package.

Your ballot is due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

——

It couldn’t have been a more adorable weekend up at SilverStar Mountain Resort, as ski hill staff surprised kids on their first day of the Rippers Ski School program with eight-week-old Bernese Mountain puppies.

It was the puppies first time in the snow and everyone on the hill was delighted to see the action of paws in powder.

The event was recorded and posted on SilverStar’s social media and within a couple of hours garnered over 12,000 views with hundreds of comments and shares.

—-

Just north of the Okanagan near Clearwater, a newly discovered cave in a remote valley of Wells Gray Provincial Park might just be the country’s largest.

The feature was spotted by a helicopter crew from the province’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in March, when they were conducting a caribou census through the northeastern part of the park.

Watch Black Press Media News sites today for more on this story with video.

