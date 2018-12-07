Your morning news in 90: Dec. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Snow is expected to fall in the Central Okanagan this weekend, putting a finishing touch to the frigid temps this week and the end of the recent warm stretch of weather.

Since the closure of Greyhound’s services in this area of the province, the Mental Wellness Centre in Penticton says its clients have been struggling to make it to their appointments.

The legal challenge to the legitimacy of the Chase municipal election has been officially withdrawn.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us avoid fashion blunders by letting you in on her top five style secrets.

