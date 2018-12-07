Your morning news in 90: Dec. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Snow is expected to fall in the Central Okanagan this weekend, putting a finishing touch to the frigid temps this week and the end of the recent warm stretch of weather.

Since the closure of Greyhound’s services in this area of the province, the Mental Wellness Centre in Penticton says its clients have been struggling to make it to their appointments.

The legal challenge to the legitimacy of the Chase municipal election has been officially withdrawn.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us avoid fashion blunders by letting you in on her top five style secrets.

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

Kelowna to be hit by snow by Sunday

Snow expected after an abnormally warm November

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

The Arkells discuss their rise to fame

New 23-storey tower for Kelowna’s Landmark District

Al Stober Construction announces plans for the Landmark 7 office tower

VIDEO: B.C. woman tackles break-and-enter suspect

Nanaimo couple struck with rock while wrestling with suspect before police arrived

Lamar leads Grammy noms, where women make a comeback

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 2019 Grammys, including Kendrick Lamar, who is the leader with eight nominations, were announced Friday.

UN committee tells Canada to do more on sterilizations of Indigenous women

The committee’s report comes as groups including the Assembly of First Nations sound the alarm about an ongoing human-rights violation in Canada.

Former MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo have been killed in a car crash in Venezuela.

Surge in job growth drives unemployment rate down to new 40-year low

The November employment surge was fuelled by the addition of 89,900 full-time positions

Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

A family of five from Barriere was airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver in serious but stable condition on Thursday

Team B.C. names Canada Winter Games hockey roster

A total of 19 players from Western Hockey League or WHL drafts heading to Red Deer

Eiffel Tower to be closed as Paris braces for more protests

Since the unrest began on Nov. 17 in reaction to a sharp increase in diesel taxes, four people have been killed

