Your morning news in 90: Nov. 15, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The Social Planning Council of North Okanagan has provided a snapshot as to who is living on the streets of Vernon.

The 2018 census showed 161 people living without homes in Vernon, up from 153 in the fall of 2017.

The City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous will each receive $3 million or more from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for affordable housing projects in the region.

An international student at UBCO, who is now in his fifth year looking to graduate with a business management degree, describes his post-secondary experience as having both a bright and dark side.

From great coaches come great coaches. That’s Rob Kober’s humble estimation of where many of the skills came from that earned him the 2018 Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award.

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Older B.C. drivers subsidizing younger ones, study finds

ICBC protects higher-risk drivers, pays for testing costs

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

