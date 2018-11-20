Your morning news in 90: Nov. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kelowna RCMP remain on scene outside a Sutherland Avenue home in Kelowna after a shot was reportedly fired inside the home.

Looking a little unsure what all the fuss was about, Penny emerged from her vet appointment Monday just a little worse for wear after 18 days on her own. She vanished the night of Oct. 31 when she and owner were hit by a car near their Redlands Road home.

The familiar JPW Road and Bridge Inc. snow plows and graders which clear snow from highways and rural roads in the Okanagan-Shuswap will be replaced, as a new company has been awarded the contract for highway maintenance.

And while Mother Nature had been kind to SilverStar for Nordic conditions, due to warm temperatures and limited precipitation in the last week there is not quite enough snow to get the alpine open for Thursday, Nov. 22.

Driver ticketed after crash on Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

