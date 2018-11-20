Your morning news in 90: Nov. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A mini excavator was stolen in the middle of the day at TNC Excavating’s job site on Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The South Okanagan Métis Association is ramping up its efforts to work with Okanagan Skaha School District 67.

Groundwork for the first phase of the Salmon Arm West project is expected to get underway early next year.

What makes a pen cost nearly $90,000? When it’s made with ingredients from space.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.