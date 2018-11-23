Your morning news in 90: Nov. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire today in Penticton when he opened his door.

The country’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace last month to hit 2.4 per cent in an advance mostly fuelled by higher gasoline prices.

There’s a number of items you will no longer be taking to landfills in the new year in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The Shuswap may become home to one of the largest medical cannabis growing operations in western Canada, and one of the few aiming to conduct purely organic cultivation methods.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us by showcasing the hottest Christmas outfits and what to wear this holiday season.

Most Read