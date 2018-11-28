Your morning news in 90 – Nov. 28, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Migrant farm workers in Kelowna are using the Gospel Mission’s services, according to the executive director of the shelter.

They aren’t necessarily using the shelter to stay in but are using its food services.

This issue perplexed the President of the B.C. Fruit Growers who is looking into the matter.

After being lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill, the torch will make its way across Canada. As part of the Canada Games Torch Relay, the Roly McLenahan Torch will be in Vernon for a celebration stop Dec. 4. You can catch the action about 4:30 pm near City Hall.

A family in Penticton is left with a lot of questions after their loved one died in a house fire last week. Christine Giles, 65 was killed in a blaze at the Delta Mobile Home Park along with her two beloved dogs. Foul play is not suspected, but RCMP are still investigating.

It’s been 15 years of salsa, comedy and bands like Hey Ocean and We Are the City for a popular concert venue on Leon Street in Kelowna; however it’s time to say goodbye.

Habitat owned by local Quinn Best is no more and title documents indicate the building was sold earlier this year, the businesses website doesn’t reflect any changes.

Stories unite Canadians on homelessness action: UBC study
VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

