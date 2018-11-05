Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

At age 94, Erna Hamm worked her final shift on Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology ward, completing 33 years of volunteer service for the hospital.

A memorial of 240 white crosses adjacent to the City Park Cenotaph in Kelowna will help mark the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice for the First World War Nov. 11.

More than two years after an on-duty collision with a motorcycle, a North Okanagan RCMP officer has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Once again new varieties of B.C. apples were the stars of the show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees may be home by Christmas

Just Posted

Field Of Crosses in Kelowna marks 100th anniversary of signing of armistice

Rotary, Legion head up memorial project for fallen heroes

Mud boggers investigated for activities near Kelowna wetland

The maximum penalty for the offence could be fines up to $1 million, or imprisonment.

Homelessness first issue up for new West Kelowna council

A special council meeting has been called to address the need for a winter shelter in the city

Mandarin Mondays: Free language classes popular in Kelowna

The free classes are open to the public at the Okanagan Regional Library

Swipe Right, could be the play Kelowna has been waiting for

In his directorial and playwright debut, C.J. Wilkins held nothing back

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Okanagan woman, 94, has volunteered over 13,000 hours at the hospital

A 94-year-old woman retired from volunteer duties this week at Pentction hospital at age 94

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle months into mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ among Olympians cheering for a Calgary 2026 bid

Last week, the bid seemed all but dead as the federal, provincial and municipal governments wrangled over cost-sharing

Most Read