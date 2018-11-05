Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A travel trailer behind businesses and residential units on Highway 97 caught fire around 1 a.m. this morning according to the Okanagan Falls volunteer fire department.

Adapting to and mitigating the impacts of global climate change are achievable, but uniting governments around the world to champion that cause remains a challenge, according to a leading expert with the World Health Organization.

The fate of a man behind the wheel of a speedboat on Shuswap Lake more than eight years ago when it plowed into a houseboat, killing its driver, is now in the hands of a three-judge panel on B.C.’s highest court.

From honeymoon destination hot spot to being dubbed one of the most romantic cities, Vernon made numerous top 10 lists last year but one of its more infamous titles has fallen by the wayside.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfire evacuees may be home by Christmas
Next story
Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Just Posted

New Kelowna council facing tough decisions says mayor

Eight returnees and one newcomer sworn into office Monday night

The musician shares her mystic sound with crowds while touring her second album

Folk-music mystic, Carly Dow has given even more of herself on stage… Continue reading

Big White roads less slick, more salty

Cows had a taste of something they enjoyed Tuesday

Two Kelowna schools eyed for enrolment review

Catchment zones considered for Black Mountain and Ellison elementary schools

The Beaches: rock-n-roll powerhouse

The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Hergott: Be accurate in your claim

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about fact verses fiction in a personal injury claim

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Senators players apologize after being caught criticizing team on video recording

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Most Read