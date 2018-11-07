Your morning news in 90: Nov. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan Rotarian and Third World sight lady Catharine Goheen is once again looking for help in supplying vision needs for the poor in developing nations.

Aspiring slayers and fans of the hit show Dragons’ Den will want to tune in this evening at 8 p.m. to watch JB Owen brave the fiery wrath of the Dragons to see if she can score a deal for her eco-friendly female hygiene product, Lotus Liners, a product that’s credited for its comfort, according to a Lotis Liners news release.

Salmon Arm council is supporting two of the city’s first three cannabis retail applications – none of which are for existing marijuana dispensaries.

The city policy supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core commercial area.

Democratic candidates buoyed by widespread opposition to Donald Trump seized the balance of power on Capitol Hill, but Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections failed to produce what critics had hoped would be an even more scolding rebuke of the most controversial and divisive president of the modern era.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.