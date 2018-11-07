Your morning news in 90: Nov. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan Rotarian and Third World sight lady Catharine Goheen is once again looking for help in supplying vision needs for the poor in developing nations.

Aspiring slayers and fans of the hit show Dragons’ Den will want to tune in this evening at 8 p.m. to watch JB Owen brave the fiery wrath of the Dragons to see if she can score a deal for her eco-friendly female hygiene product, Lotus Liners, a product that’s credited for its comfort, according to a Lotis Liners news release.

Salmon Arm council is supporting two of the city’s first three cannabis retail applications – none of which are for existing marijuana dispensaries.

The city policy supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core commercial area.

Democratic candidates buoyed by widespread opposition to Donald Trump seized the balance of power on Capitol Hill, but Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections failed to produce what critics had hoped would be an even more scolding rebuke of the most controversial and divisive president of the modern era.

Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Bring appliances and more to the workshop at Okanagan College Nov. 17th

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight

The new episode of Dragons’ Den features JB Owen from Lotus Liners

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

