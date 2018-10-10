Your morning news in 90: Oct. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

An explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline near Prince George caused homes to be evacuated Tuesday evening.

Prince George RCMP said the fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

And with that in mind FortisBC is warning its one million customers across the province that they could lose natural gas services today, following the pipeline rupture.

Calling it “frivolous” and “doomed to fail,” Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen refused to grant an injunction application by Gateway Casinos involving striking union members in Penticton.

Technology Brewing Corporation in Salmon Arm says the company’s new premises on Okanagan Avenue have been painted in primary colours similar to the colourful new Innovation Centre on Shuswap Street in order to advertise the community’s growing reputation as a technological hub.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School trustee candidates weigh in on SOGI 123
Next story
Update: Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

Just Posted

Advanced polls are open, here’s where to vote in the Central Okanagan

Where to vote in Lake Country, Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says UBCO study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

Ben Kunder shares the story behind his music

The Torontonian will stop in Kelowna for a house concert

Update: Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

Maisie June Schmaling was born three months premature

Swinging with the Stars returns to Kelowna for 11th year

The event hopes to raise $265,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

Lake Country votes 2018: Bill Scarrow is running for council

Scarrow weighs in on local issues

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

Peachland votes 2018: Karen Mustard is running for council

Mustard weighs in on local issues

3 in custody after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

School trustee candidates weigh in on SOGI 123

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Most Read