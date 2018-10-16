Your morning news in 90: Oct. 16, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Mill workers at Tolko Lakeview division in Williams Lake are on strike Tuesday morning as negotiations reportedly resume in Kelowna.

A purebred Hillside Dreams Goat delivered sextuplets on her second delivery, a very rare occurrence in the goat world.

A Vernon man facing charges in relation to a 2016 car-surfing death is expected to enter guilty pleas.

After 13-plus years running a popular restaurant in Penticton, the owner has decided to close the Black Iron Grill.

