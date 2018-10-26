Your morning news in 90: Oct. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A woman who is terminally ill with cancer was tied up, assaulted and robbed in a home invasion in Sicamous early Wednesday.

As home to some of this Kelowna’s political pioneers, the Bennett house may have more than a few skeletons in its closets.

Armstrong’s Wild Oak Café won the Judges’ Choice award in the city’s best grilled cheese sandwich competition among local eateries, part of the build-up to the annual Cheese – It’s a Natural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Centennial Hall.

Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour, which is named for his current single, stops in Kelowna Jan. 28. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2 and start at $66.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us tackle clothing chaos with seven hacks to organizing your closet.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Industry advised before 2-day B.C. fishery led to snagged nets: manager
Next story
Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Just Posted

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Dierks Bentley tour to hit Kelowna

Tickets for the Kelowna stop start at $66.

RCMP looking for information on missing Lake Country man

Martin Levi Cordsen was last seen on Oct. 22

B.C. wine industry exploring its identity, says UBC report

A report on B.C.’s wine industry looks into identity. What do you think defines B.C. wine?

Offering ex-inmates bridge to a new life in Okanagan

Faith-based society has Vernon and Kelowna donor support

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Stolen property recovered from Kelowna, Kamloops, North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask for public’s help in combatting rash of thefts

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Supreme Court limits when accused drunk drivers can get breathalyzer logs

The court argues the records are not material to how a breathalyzer works on any given day

B.C. Olympian race walks 25K for 25 days to raise money for kids in sports

Evan Dunfee has walked 25 kilometres each day for the past 25 days to raise money for KidSportBC

Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties were responding to reports of a domestic dispute

Industry advised before 2-day B.C. fishery led to snagged nets: manager

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said the Queen of Oak Bay came into contact with a net near Nanaimo on Thursday

Most Read