Your morning news in 90: Sept. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Nearly a year after a plane went missing near Revelstoke, RCMP arrived at the crash site on foot around noon Tuesday. They confirmed it was the missing plane and that they found the remains of both people onboard.

Wildfire crews in southeastern British Columbia hope to make short work of a blaze that broke out late Tuesday and burned within a few hundred metres of the hospital in Trail.

A man convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman has walked away from a Vancouver halfway house.

The weather held and attendance at the Salmon Arm Fair was up by more than 1,000 over last year.

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Parents ‘shocked and horrified’ by Glenrosa PAC theft

Theft shakes parents at Central Okanagan schools

Kelowna teacher wins at world wakesurf championships

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals.

Kelowna influencer to speak at GenZ Takeover in Kelowna

The event is aimed at inspiring and giving young professionals the tools to be successful

Peachland residents hold town hall event

Mayor and council have been invited along with candidates

Braun accepts plea deal from City of Penticton

The Penticton resident accepted before the commencement of his trial

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca, J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

OIB hosts IndGenius Science Literacy Day on Sept. 22

The free family event takes place at New Horizons from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

